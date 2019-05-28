Leeds confirm Marcelo Bielsa will remain as manager next season

Marcelo Bielsa will remain at Leeds

Leeds have confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will remain in charge at Elland Road next season after the club exercised the option to extend his contract.

The Argentine's young squad impressed over the season, registering their highest Championship points total since dropping out of the Premier League, but lost to Derby in the play-off semi-final after a third-place finish in the league.

Following that loss, Bielsa said "now is not the time to talk" amid questions over his future, but it has now been confirmed that he will carry on next season.

3:56 Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton responds to reports that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering selling a stake in the club to Qatar Sports Investment. Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton responds to reports that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering selling a stake in the club to Qatar Sports Investment.

"Leeds United are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa's contract for a second season," a club statement said.

"Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach.

"Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one."

Bielsa enjoyed an eventful debut season in England, with his team setting the pace in the league for much of the campaign, especially in the first half of the season.

However, both he and Leeds were embroiled in the 'Spygate' controversy in January when an employee of the club, acting under instruction from Bielsa, was caught outside Derby's training ground ahead of a match between the sides.

Chairman Radrizzani said he was delighted to confirm that Bielsa would be staying next season and insisted Leeds have "unfinished business" after coming so close to promotion last year.

"As the dust settles on the campaign that has passed, I can reflect and say it was a good season and I'd like to thank all fans, staff and all friends related to Leeds United for their continued support," Radrizzani said in a statement.

"We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal. The players have made me proud every week and the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road have gone above and beyond day after day to ensure we are a well-run football club at the heart of the community.

5:33 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds and Derby. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Leeds and Derby.

"A special mention also for the Academy and for their achievements over the past two years, the quality of the home-grown talent we have seen this year is outstanding. Finally, the support from our fans has been the best in the country once again.

"So, let's have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year - we have unfinished business.

"Enjoy your summer and next year once again we all need to give more - the players, the staff and all of the fans because our goal is close."