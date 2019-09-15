Championship News

More from Football

Saul Shotton closing on West Brom move following Bury's expulsion from EFL

Last Updated: 15/09/19 10:42pm

Saul Shotton could be on his way to The Hawthorns

One of the players made redundant following the expulsion of Bury from the EFL is close to signing for Sky Bet Championship side West Brom, Sky Sports News understands.

Defender Saul Shotton has agreed personal terms with Slaven Bilic's side on a two-year deal.
Watford and Leeds were among the clubs who had offers turned down by Bury last season for the 18-year-old.

Shotton played twice for the Shakers in the Checkatrade Trophy last season, before breaking into the side and making four first-team appearances as they were promoted from League Two.

Bury were expelled by the English Football League last month after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.

