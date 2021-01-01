Lee Johnson: Sunderland transfers dependent on takeover

Lee Johnson says Sunderland's takeover situation means the club's approach to the January transfer window is a 'fluid situation'.

An agreement was struck just before Christmas which will see Stewart Donald sell his controlling stake in the club to 22-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus.

However, with the deal still needing to be approved by the EFL, Johnson has admitted he is planning for all eventualities.

"Obviously we're in a position with the ownership where there's not total clarity in what we can or can't do so I think it's about presenting the right option," Johnson told Sky Sports News.

"At the moment we're looking across the board and the situation is fluid in terms of what we have to deal with.

"Certainly we're on it and we've got a healthy list (of targets) and information to go with that list but at the same time it's got to be right.

"It's common knowledge we have players out of contract as well so we're susceptible to late and fast approaches to that so we've got to be ready for every eventuality."

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon

The squad has also been dealing with a Covid outbreak that has seen 14 players test positive for the virus and four matches subsequently postponed.

It could mean the Black Cats' fixtures could be heavily compressed into the second part of the campaign as they try to push for League One promotion.

"Naturally we've got concerns and we want to progress in the Papa John's (Trophy) as well and if that was to go well then potentially we could have 32 games minimum to finish the season," Johnson added.

"That's a lot to fit in so it's going to take some algorithm or brain box to potentially slot in fixtures or extend the season which is an option open to the EFL."

Sky Sports will show 130 live EFL contests throughout the 2020/21 campaign and have announced 12 new Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in January.

Included are a number of games from League One with Charlton vs Accrington live on Friday, January 8 ahead of Lincoln vs Peterborough, Ipswich vs Swindon and Wigan vs Hull in a bumper schedule on Saturday, January 9.

And later in the month Sky Sports will be showing Sunderland's trip to Ipswich Town on January 26.