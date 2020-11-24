Steve McClaren: Former Derby manager returns to club in technical director & advisor role

Steve McClaren has rejoined Derby County as the club's new technical director and advisor to the board.

The 59-year-old, who managed the club in two spells from 2013-15 and 2016-17, will assume both duties with immediate effect.

His permanent technical director status will be ratified once the takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is completed.

Chief executive officer Stephen Pearce said: "We are delighted to have Steve's help and support at this critical time. His knowledge, experience, and academic qualifications will be invaluable to us. I am sure he will make a huge contribution."

Derby say the role has been agreed upon between chairman Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings.

The impending deal should be finalised by the end of the month and has been approved by the English Football League, with Derby currently sat bottom of the Sky Bet Championship following Saturday's defeat to Bristol City.

The Championship club are contemplating their next appointment as first-team manager following the sacking of Philip Cocu.

Captain Wayne Rooney is currently collaborating in a foursome with coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker to lead training and decide team selection.

Rooney: I can captain and manage Derby

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is doing "a lot of things behind the scenes" since becoming the senior figure of a four-man interim management team at Derby.

He has previously expressed his desire to take the Derby job full-time but Sky Sports News does not expect a decision will be made until the takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is completed.

"I wouldn't be sat here if I didn't think I was ready to take it on," striker Rooney told a press conference on Monday, reiterating his readiness for a management position. "There's a lot more to the role than preparing the team.

"I have to do a lot of things behind the scenes and I am comfortable and fine doing that.

"We did all the prep on Friday evening and after the last meeting I focused solely on being a player. I need to be fair to myself, the player. To be fair I'm pretty good at switching off when I need to."