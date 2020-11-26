Wayne Rooney to take charge of Derby County for Wycombe Wanderers fixture on Saturday

Derby management team of Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker decided to have former Manchester United striker in charge of the team on Saturday following the 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday; Rooney unlikely to play or come on as substitute

Thursday 26 November 2020 19:32, UK

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Wayne Rooney of Derby County looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby County at Riverside Stadium on November 25, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Image: Rooney played in Derby's 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Thursday

Wayne Rooney will take charge of a team for the first time when he manages Derby County for their home match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Talks were held on Thursday afternoon between Derby's interim coaching staff, which includes Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

The decision was taken to abandon the plan to have the coaching staff manage the team - and that Rooney would take the lead role on Saturday.

Despite Thursday's developments, it's thought the club has still made no decision on a long-term replacement for Phillip Cocu.

Although not confirmed, it's likely that Rooney will not play a role as either player or as a substitute in the match.

The Rams fell to a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, with Rosenior labelling the team's display as "painful and chastening".

Derby's technical director Steve McClaren, who has returned to the club for a fifth spell, watched his new team fail to win for the ninth game in succession.

Rooney: I can captain and manage Derby

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is doing "a lot of things behind the scenes" since becoming the senior figure of a four-man interim management team at Derby.

Derby captain Rooney is currently collaborating in a foursome with coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker to lead training and decide team selection following Philip Cocu's dismissal.

He has previously expressed his desire to take the Derby job full-time but Sky Sports News does not expect a decision will be made until the takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is completed.

