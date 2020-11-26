Wayne Rooney to take charge of Derby County for Wycombe Wanderers fixture on Saturday

Wayne Rooney will take charge of a team for the first time when he manages Derby County for their home match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Talks were held on Thursday afternoon between Derby's interim coaching staff, which includes Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

The decision was taken to abandon the plan to have the coaching staff manage the team - and that Rooney would take the lead role on Saturday.

Despite Thursday's developments, it's thought the club has still made no decision on a long-term replacement for Phillip Cocu.

Although not confirmed, it's likely that Rooney will not play a role as either player or as a substitute in the match.

The Rams fell to a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, with Rosenior labelling the team's display as "painful and chastening".

Derby's technical director Steve McClaren, who has returned to the club for a fifth spell, watched his new team fail to win for the ninth game in succession.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby.

Wayne Rooney has revealed he is doing "a lot of things behind the scenes" since becoming the senior figure of a four-man interim management team at Derby.

Derby captain Rooney is currently collaborating in a foursome with coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker to lead training and decide team selection following Philip Cocu's dismissal.

He has previously expressed his desire to take the Derby job full-time but Sky Sports News does not expect a decision will be made until the takeover by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is completed.