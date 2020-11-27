Wayne Rooney tells Derby County players he will be in charge for foreseeable future

Wayne Rooney has told Derby County's players he will be in charge of team affairs for the foreseeable future.

Rooney organised a meeting with Derby's players at the training ground on Friday morning, where he addressed the confusion and uncertainties within the squad.

Derby's players had no idea that Rooney was taking charge until they saw the information on Sky Sports News on Thursday night.

England's all-time leading goalscorer then led Friday's training session with support from Liam Rosenior.

1:56 Derby suffered a 3-0 defeat against Middlesbrough on Wednesday

A number of players had expressed concerns that there were too many voices within the coaching set-up, which too often led to unclear instruction and mixed messages.

Derby hope that problem will be solved when Rooney takes his first solo-step into football management on Saturday when they face Wycombe Wanderers at Pride Park.

Rooney plans to have a non-playing role and will keep his name off the teamsheet, instead directing the players from the touchline.

The Rams fell to a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, with Rosenior labelling the team's display as "painful and chastening".

Derby's technical director Steve McClaren, who has returned to the club for a fifth spell, watched his new team fail to win for the ninth game in succession.