Derby County: Championship club say planned takeover remains on track

Derby have moved to reassure supporters that the club's projected takeover by an Abu Dhabi-led consortium remains on track.
The Championship club announced six weeks ago that they had struck a deal with Derventio Holdings, effectively led by Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nehayan.
Derby, who have previously stated that the takeover already has EFL approval, issued a statement on Tuesday in conjunction with Bin Zayed International.
It read: "In order to remove any ongoing speculation, both parties want to assure Derby County's supporters that the acquisition of the club by Derventio Holdings is on track, with a view to completion before Christmas.
"Both parties will now return to applying their full attention to the completion of the deal and will not be making any further comment."
Derby are currently struggling towards the foot of the Championship, although results have stabilised somewhat since Wayne Rooney took over as interim boss.
Derby have drawn four and won one since the former England captain took sole charge following the departure of Phillip Cocu.