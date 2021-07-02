Derby to remain in Championship for 2021/22 season as EFL decides not to appeal independent commission's verdict

Derby will remain in the Championship for the 2021/22 season after the EFL decided not to appeal an independent commission's decision on financial irregularities.

The Rams were handed a £100,000 fine and warned about their future conduct, but faced a potential drop into League One instead of Wycombe had the EFL appealed successfully against the punishment.

Derby had secured their Championship safety on the pitch by virtue of a 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of 2020/21 season.

Image: Wayne Rooney and his Derby side will face Huddersfield on the Championship's opening day

An EFL statement said: "While the EFL does not agree that those sanctions are commensurate to the breaches found, following consultation with our legal advisors, the EFL Board has regrettably determined that there are insufficient grounds to appeal the sanction imposed by the Independent Disciplinary Commission."

The statement continued: "As a consequence of the EFL's decision not to appeal, the divisional placings for season 2021/22 are to remain in accordance with the fixture list issued on 24 June 2021."

The club, managed by Wayne Rooney, could face further scrutiny however and will be forced to submit fresh accounts by August 18 in order to avoid the possibility of further punishment.

Derby are due to begin the new Championship campaign at home to Huddersfield Town on August 7.

The EFL statement continued: "As a result of the League's successful appeal, the Club's re-stated accounts and revised calculations are to be prepared using a compliant form of amortisation in accordance with accounting standard FRS102 and the requirement of the P&S Rules.

"Once these have been submitted, the EFL will then be required to consider the submissions in reference to the P&S rules and in particular re-assess whether the Club has complied with the requirement to limit losses in accordance with those rules".