Wayne Rooney upbeat on Derby transfer situation after nightmare week

Wayne Rooney is confident Derby will make some signings in the next 48 hours.
Derby have been operating under a transfer embargo this summer and only have seven outfield players registered ahead of next Saturday's opening Championship game of the season against Huddersfield.
Rooney, who says he will not walk away from Derby, was previously in the dark over whether new signings would arrive, but his latest comments indicate the restrictions on the Rams' transfer activity are set to be eased.
"I am confident that within the next 48 hours we will bring players in," Rooney said after his side beat Notts County in their final friendly of pre-season.
"It is probably the first time I have been confident that players will come in.
Trending
- Ocon shock winner in chaotic Hungary, Hamilton takes title lead
- Hamilton suffers from dizziness, fatigue after Hungarian GP
- Tuchel: Loftus-Cheek can decide his Chelsea future
- Arteta: Xhaka to stay | Partey injury 'not looking good'
- Friendlies: Jimenez back on scoresheet for Wolves
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Red Devils get Haaland edge
- Bottas, Stroll handed Spa grid penalties for Hungary crashes
- Historic high jumpers - 'Can we have two golds?'
- Sinckler cited for biting in second Test
- Italy's Jacobs wins men's 100m title; GB's Hughes false starts
- Can Wayne Rooney fix Derby?
- Derby County fixtures: Championship 2021/22
- EFL fixtures live on Sky: September schedule confirmed
"I would like as many as possible," he added, when asked how many signings he would expect through the door.
"We just have to focus, there is still a little bit of work to be done, but I am confident we will see some new faces this week."
The story of Derby and Rooney's troubled pre-season
It will come as a huge boost to Derby and Rooney after a difficult pre-season
Rooney had been making up the numbers in Derby training due to the lack of players at his disposal, and accidentally injured midfielder Jason Knight in a 50-50.
The Republic of Ireland international, who is a key absentee for Derby having played in all but three Championship games last season, will be out for three months with the ankle injury.
Away from the football pitch, Rooney apologised to his family and Derby County over images that surfaced online of him at a private party.
Cheshire Police confirmed they would not be taking action against a complaint of blackmail made regarding the images, after Rooney's representatives believed there had been an illicit attempt to entrap him.
"I made a mistake," Rooney told Sky Sports News after his side's friendly victory against Real Betis on Wednesday evening.
"I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I'd like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.
"I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.