West Brom vs Huddersfield confirmed for Sky Sports coverage

Slaven Bilic's West Brom host Huddersfield on September 22

West Brom's home match with Huddersfield on Sunday, September 22 will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

The Hawthorns clash will now kick off at midday on Sunday, as Slaven Bilic's Albion look to build on a top-six finish from last season, and Jan Siewert's Huddersfield aim to bounce back after relegation.

The game comes on a big weekend of EFL action on Sky Sports, with Leeds hosting Derby live on Sky Sports Football at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 22.

Jan Siewart's Huddersfield are hoping to bounce back after relegation

The big opening weekend kick-off

Newly-promoted Luton Town get the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season underway at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.

That game is the first of five live Sky Sports Football fixtures across the EFL on the opening weekend.

Nottingham Forest host Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 (5.30pm), Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 (4.30pm), and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 (7.45pm).

Confirmed Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports

Fri Aug 2: Luton vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)

Luton vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm) Sat Aug 3: Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm)

Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm) Sat Aug 3: Nottingham Forest vs West Brom (5.30pm)

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom (5.30pm) Sun Aug 4: Bristol City vs Leeds (4.30pm)

Bristol City vs Leeds (4.30pm) Mon Aug 5: Huddersfield vs Derby (7.45pm)

Huddersfield vs Derby (7.45pm) Sat Aug 10: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm) Fri Aug 16: Huddersfield vs Fulham (7.45pm)

Huddersfield vs Fulham (7.45pm) Sat Aug 17: Sunderland vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)

Sunderland vs Portsmouth (12.30pm) Sat Aug 18: Reading vs Cardiff (12pm)

Reading vs Cardiff (12pm) Tue Aug 20: Hull vs Blackburn (19.45pm)*

Hull vs Blackburn (19.45pm)* Wed Aug 21: Preston vs Stoke (7.45pm)*

Preston vs Stoke (7.45pm)* Wed Aug 21: Charlton vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)**

Charlton vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)** Sat Aug 24: Derby vs West Brom (12.30pm)

Derby vs West Brom (12.30pm) Sun Aug 25: Swansea vs Birmingham (12pm)

Swansea vs Birmingham (12pm) Fri Aug 30: Cardiff vs Fulham (7.45pm)

Cardiff vs Fulham (7.45pm) Sat Aug 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Sat Sep 7: MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon (12pm)

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon (12pm) Sun Sup 8: Bolton vs Bury (12pm)

Bolton vs Bury (12pm) Fri Sep 13: Derby vs Cardiff (7.45pm)

Derby vs Cardiff (7.45pm) Sat Sep 14: Fulham vs West Brom (12.30pm)

Fulham vs West Brom (12.30pm) Sun Sep 15: Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm)

Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) Sat Sep 21: Leeds vs Derby (12.30pm)

Leeds vs Derby (12.30pm) Sun Sep 22: West Brom vs Huddersfield (12pm)

West Brom vs Huddersfield (12pm) Fri Sep 27: Stoke vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Stoke vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) Sat Sep 28: QPR vs West Brom (12.30pm)

QPR vs West Brom (12.30pm) Sun Sep 29: Barnsley vs Brentford (1.30pm)

Barnsley vs Brentford (1.30pm) Tue Oct 1: Leeds vs West Brom (7.45pm)

Leeds vs West Brom (7.45pm) Tue Oct 1: Wigan vs Birmingham (7.45pm)

Wigan vs Birmingham (7.45pm) Wed Oct 2: Luton vs Millwall (7.45pm)

* more games on Sky Sports Football red button to be confirmed

** scheduled for Sky Sports Action

