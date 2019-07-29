West Brom vs Huddersfield confirmed for Sky Sports coverage
West Brom vs Huddersfield on Sky Sports Football at 12pm on Sunday, September 22
Last Updated: 29/07/19 2:34pm
West Brom's home match with Huddersfield on Sunday, September 22 will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
The Hawthorns clash will now kick off at midday on Sunday, as Slaven Bilic's Albion look to build on a top-six finish from last season, and Jan Siewert's Huddersfield aim to bounce back after relegation.
The game comes on a big weekend of EFL action on Sky Sports, with Leeds hosting Derby live on Sky Sports Football at 12.30pm on Saturday, September 22.
The big opening weekend kick-off
Newly-promoted Luton Town get the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season underway at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.
That game is the first of five live Sky Sports Football fixtures across the EFL on the opening weekend.
Nottingham Forest host Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 (5.30pm), Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 (4.30pm), and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 (7.45pm).
Confirmed Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports
- Fri Aug 2: Luton vs Middlesbrough (7.45pm)
- Sat Aug 3: Salford vs Stevenage (12.30pm)
- Sat Aug 3: Nottingham Forest vs West Brom (5.30pm)
- Sun Aug 4: Bristol City vs Leeds (4.30pm)
- Mon Aug 5: Huddersfield vs Derby (7.45pm)
- Sat Aug 10: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)
- Fri Aug 16: Huddersfield vs Fulham (7.45pm)
- Sat Aug 17: Sunderland vs Portsmouth (12.30pm)
- Sat Aug 18: Reading vs Cardiff (12pm)
- Tue Aug 20: Hull vs Blackburn (19.45pm)*
- Wed Aug 21: Preston vs Stoke (7.45pm)*
- Wed Aug 21: Charlton vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)**
- Sat Aug 24: Derby vs West Brom (12.30pm)
- Sun Aug 25: Swansea vs Birmingham (12pm)
- Fri Aug 30: Cardiff vs Fulham (7.45pm)
- Sat Aug 31: Bristol City vs Middlesbrough
- Sat Sep 7: MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon (12pm)
- Sun Sup 8: Bolton vs Bury (12pm)
- Fri Sep 13: Derby vs Cardiff (7.45pm)
- Sat Sep 14: Fulham vs West Brom (12.30pm)
- Sun Sep 15: Huddersfield vs Sheffield Wednesday (12pm)
- Sat Sep 21: Leeds vs Derby (12.30pm)
- Sun Sep 22: West Brom vs Huddersfield (12pm)
- Fri Sep 27: Stoke vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)
- Sat Sep 28: QPR vs West Brom (12.30pm)
- Sun Sep 29: Barnsley vs Brentford (1.30pm)
- Tue Oct 1: Leeds vs West Brom (7.45pm)
- Tue Oct 1: Wigan vs Birmingham (7.45pm)
- Wed Oct 2: Luton vs Millwall (7.45pm)
* more games on Sky Sports Football red button to be confirmed
** scheduled for Sky Sports Action
Follow the Sky Bet EFL with Sky Sports
The 2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet. Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:
- More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.
- In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the Red Button.
- Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.
- Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.
