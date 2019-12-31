West Brom set to sign Matheus Pereira on permanent deal

0:39 West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says Sporting Lisbon loanee Matheus Pereira has done ‘more than enough’ to earn a permanent deal West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says Sporting Lisbon loanee Matheus Pereira has done ‘more than enough’ to earn a permanent deal

West Brom are set to make Matheus Pereira’s loan deal permanent with boss Slaven Bilic claiming the Brazilian has done "more than enough" to prove his worth.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Baggies on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, producing 10 assists and finding the net five times as well.

And with the club having an option to sign the winger permanently, Bilic intends to activate that clause as soon as the January transfer window opens.

"It should happen as he likes it here, he loves it here," Slaven Bilic said. "He has found himself here and is feeling very important.

"We love him, he loves us. He is important to us, we are important to him.

"We have an option and of course we are going to activate it as soon as possible because he has done more than enough to be sure he is a big time player for us."

'Diangana situation out of our hands'

However, Bilic remains less certain on the future of Grady Diangana, who is on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The 21-year-old, who is expected to miss the New Year's Day top-of-the-table Championship clash against Leeds through injury, live on Sky Sports Football, could be recalled following David Moyes appointment as Hammers manager.

Bilic admits that although he would love to keep the attacking midfielder at the club, he acknowledges the situation is out of his hands.

"For someone so young he's quickly become a major player in a team challenging for a massive prize," Bilic said.

"To feel that pressure and cope with it is something amazing - it's great for him and it's good for us.

"He loves it here and in the long-term, it is great for West Ham United with the plan for him to stay with us for the whole season.

"But now they have changed their manager, we don't know what will happen but hopefully he will stay. It is out of our hands but we are trying our best."

