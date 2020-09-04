Grady Diangana: West Brom sign winger from West Ham on five-year deal

West Brom have signed Grady Diangana from West Ham for an undisclosed fee, with the winger signing a five-year deal at the Hawthorns.

Diangana is returning to familiar surroundings having spent last season on loan at West Brom. He registered eight goals and seven assists in 30 games as the Baggies returned to the Premier League.

Speaking to West Brom's website, Diangana admitted his sadness at leaving his boyhood club West Ham, but says he is excited to return to Slaven Bilic's side.

"West Ham was all I had known before last season and I'm sure people will understand that I felt some sadness at leaving," he said.

"But coming here having had that season we have just experienced, there were no nerves about leaving at all. Knowing the manager and the players and the feelings I have got for the club just made me excited.

"Last season was really my first out of U23s football and was the most football I had ever played in a single season. I didn't know what it really meant to win games and especially as we were challenging for promotion from the start. Now I do.

"It taught me that it is not OK to survive. We need to go out to try to win every game and that is how we will approach every match."

More to follow...

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.