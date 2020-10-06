West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu's broken arm confirmed

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed Hal Robson-Kanu sustained a broken arm in Sunday's defeat at Southampton.

The 31-year-old striker has withdrawn from the Wales squad as a result of the injury and will not be available for selection during the current international period.

Robson-Kanu featured as a second-half substitute at St Mary's and suffered the injury after tangling with a Saints defender.

An X-ray has since confirmed the break to Robson-Kanu's right arm and he will undergo surgery to rectify the injury on Wednesday.

Robson-Kanu was back in the Wales fold after retiring from international football in 2019 and he made a substitute appearance in their 1-0 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League last month.