West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu's broken arm confirmed

Forward withdraws from Wales squad to play England, Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 6 October 2020 10:19, UK

Hal Robson-Kanu broke his arm in West Brom&#39;s loss at Southampton
Image: Hal Robson-Kanu broke his arm in West Brom's loss at Southampton

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed Hal Robson-Kanu sustained a broken arm in Sunday's defeat at Southampton.

The 31-year-old striker has withdrawn from the Wales squad as a result of the injury and will not be available for selection during the current international period.

Robson-Kanu featured as a second-half substitute at St Mary's and suffered the injury after tangling with a Saints defender.

Republic of Ireland
Wales

Sunday 11th October 1:30pm Kick off 2:00pm

An X-ray has since confirmed the break to Robson-Kanu's right arm and he will undergo surgery to rectify the injury on Wednesday.

Also See:

Robson-Kanu was back in the Wales fold after retiring from international football in 2019 and he made a substitute appearance in their 1-0 win over Bulgaria in the Nations League last month.

Trending

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Football Podcast