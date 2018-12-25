Nuno Espirito Santo expects Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic to pose big threat to Wolves

0:44 Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must improve on their performance against Fulham at Craven Cottage last season if they are to handle the threat from Aleksandar Mitrovic. Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must improve on their performance against Fulham at Craven Cottage last season if they are to handle the threat from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Nuno Espirito Santo expects Aleksandar Mitrovic to provide a significant test when Wolves face Fulham on Boxing Day.

Both sides were promoted to the Premier League last season as both sides shared the spoils in the Championship, with the Serbia international scoring in a Fulham victory at Craven Cottage.

Nuno, whose side saw their three-match league-winning run ended by Liverpool on Friday, says his side must improve tactically if they are to contend with the threat of the striker, who signed for Fulham permanently in the summer.

Wolves saw a run of three Premier League wins come to an end against Liverpool

"[Mitrovic] is one of the strikers who plays better with his back to goal," Nuno said.

"We have to work on that because last season he caused a lot of problems, especially because he was man-to-man with our last reference of defence. We have to balance better."

Mitrovic proved integral to Fulham in the second half of last season during a loan spell as the Cottagers returned to the top-flight via the play-offs, thanks in part to 12 goals from the former Newcastle player.

"In that moment he was clearly a player that really helped them," Nuno added.

2:52 Highlights from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves Highlights from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves

"To get promoted their performance was fantastic and he is a very good player."

Nuno's side visit Claudio Ranieri's side targeting an eighth win of the campaign and the Portuguese boss expects a completely different test against a struggling Fulham compared with last season.

"Different realities. In those moments both teams were fighting for [the] objective of getting promoted," he said.

"Now the squads are totally different. I think we stayed more with the core of our squad - we maintained our main basis.

"Fulham is not the same team we faced last season. It is going to be totally different. What I can see is they have a very good manager and they are trying to get back to their ideas and I see a better team."

1:35 Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Wolves’ display against Liverpool but says he was unhappy with the way his side lost focus for the two goals Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Wolves’ display against Liverpool but says he was unhappy with the way his side lost focus for the two goals

Ahead of the defeat against Liverpool, Nuno said his side would approach every match with the same approach and predicts fellow former Valencia boss Ranieri to have Fulham fighting hard for vital points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is without a goal since scoring two goals against Southampton on November 24

"What I expect is a very organised team, very well balanced team," he said.

"A team that is managed by a manager that was champion of the Premier League. It is going to be very difficult. Claudio is fantastic."

