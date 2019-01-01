Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants more home wins in 2019

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants Wolves to build on a memorable win over Spurs by improving their home form.

Nuno's men produced a superb display to win 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday - and will bid to follow it up when Crystal Palace visit Molineux on Wednesday night.

Wolves' win over Tottenham lifted them to seventh but Nuno is aware that, while his team have the sixth-best record in the top flight on their travels, they have only won four of their 10 home fixtures.

"We were able to achieve a fantastic victory (at Spurs) but the home factor of the competition is very important," said Nuno. "We must improve at home.

"The schedule is so tight that anything can happen. We have to be ready and prepare ourselves for Wednesday."

Wolves are not far behind sixth-placed Manchester United but, when asked what his team could achieve over the remainder of the season, their manager was focused on the short term.

"We can achieve a good training session, knowing that Palace is Wednesday," he said.

"Every game, the approach is the same. The opponent does not mean anything regarding our approach.

"We have to go game by game. All the opponents, we take the same care and try to do the same things."

Helder Costa and Joao Moutinho made a big impact off the bench at Tottenham - and Nuno is pleased with the way his squad is coping with the intense festive schedule.

"We have a short squad and we have to manage," he said.

"But managing the squad and getting everybody involved is the best thing a manager can have."