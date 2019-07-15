Nuno Espirito Santo looking for players who can 'add quality' to Wolves squad

1:29 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says it is clear the club needs to bring in new players, but he is only looking for "quality" additions. Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says it is clear the club needs to bring in new players, but he is only looking for "quality" additions.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he will only bring in players who can add quality, but hopes to do "a bunch of business" this window.

In their first year back in the top flight after a six-year absence, Wolves finished in seventh place in the Premier League last season, their highest placing since 1979-80.

They also clinched a Europa League place, and their campaign will begin in the second qualifying round at the end of July - with their opponents yet to be determined.

However, they have had a quiet transfer window so far, only retaining Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker on permanent deals after they were with Wolves on loan last season.

Newcastle vs Wolves Live on

Speaking ahead of the team's Asia Trophy match against Newcastle in China on Wednesday, Santo expressed his desire to add to his squad - but only if it raises the quality in the team.

"Basically, it's because of the numbers," he said. "At the moment we are working with 11 first-team players - the players that finished last season.

Raul Jimenez will stay at Wolves next season after completing a permanent transfer from Benfica

"It's obvious we have to bring (players in).

"There are a lot of things we have to have in consideration. We are only going to bring players that can add quality to the squad that we have and that's why it requires time.

"Sometimes things are not possible but I'm hopeful that we are going to bring players in."

Santos added that despite the lack of additions so far, thinks there is potential for multiple additions before the transfer window closes.

"We have only sold up until now," he said. "When you make a deal you have to involve all the parts and consider all the situations.

"The players that went out - not only this season, but the season before, were based on situations: some of those players want minutes, some players just want to move to other situations or we decide that we want changes.

"I hope that we make a good (deal). Not one, but a bunch of business."