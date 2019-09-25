Wolves to be unaffected by Thomas Cook collapse despite Fosun stake

Wolves' owners Fosun owned nearly 20 per cent of Thomas Cook

Wolves are confident the collapse of Thomas Cook will not affect the club despite their owner's stake in the collapsed UK travel company, Sky Sports News understands.

Fosun, the Midlands club's Chinese owners, owned 18.1 per cent of Thomas Cook before it went into liquidation on Monday.

Fosun are believed to be likely to lose hundreds of millions of pounds, raising fears it could affect their investment in Wolves.

UK travel firm Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday morning

However, Sky Sports News has been told those fears can be allayed, and that Fosun's stake in Thomas Cook represented a small portion of their worldwide portfolio.

Fosun bought Wolves in July 2016, and have overseen their rise from the Championship to the Europa League over the last three years.