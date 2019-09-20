Nuno Espirito Santo won't abandon Wolves players after poor start

0:41 The Wolves boss admits his side need to find solutions and 'manage expectations', after their third defeat in a row. The Wolves boss admits his side need to find solutions and 'manage expectations', after their third defeat in a row.

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will not "abandon" any of his players prior to their weekend Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, after Wolves suffered a third defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time since November 2018.

The Midlands club's Europa League Group K opener ended in a 1-0 loss after Ricardo Horta's 71st-minute match-winning strike sealed victory for SC Braga.

Patrick Cutrone and Leander Dendoncker squandered opportunities for the home side during the clash at Molineux.

Wolves' Europa League group stage opener ended in defeat

"We don't base our analysis on the result, we base it on the performance," the Wolves boss explained.

"We have to work as a group, speak to each other and have dialogue because one thing I don't do is ever abandon a player.

"I realise if he is not performing well, where can I find a solution to help him.

"The expectation outside is based on the results, now we need to find the solutions to how we do things."

0:34 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says they must be honest about their need to improve performances and results, after their 1-0 defeat against Braga in the Europa League Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says they must be honest about their need to improve performances and results, after their 1-0 defeat against Braga in the Europa League

Wolves are yet to win in the Premier League this season and go into Sunday's clash with Palace following a 5-2 home defeat to Chelsea.

After Tammy Abraham's hat-trick earned a win for the Blues in the West Midlands, Espirito Santo criticised the concentration levels of his players and the need for a reaction in their upcoming games.

Midfielder Ruben Neves has also insisted that fatigue cannot be an excuse for their poor start to the season, with Wolves already playing six Europa League Qualifying games as well as their five league fixtures.

Premier League Highlights Live on

Espirito Santo's side are currently second from bottom in the top flight after three draws and two losses so far this term.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are 12th in the Premier League and will be looking to respond from a 4-0 defeat against Tottenham.

"Crystal Palace is a team which has been playing with each other for a while now," he added.

"They have a lot of complicities between them, good players like Zaha, Townsend, good midfielders in a stadium that is tough to play in, but we have to go there and challenge ourselves."