Nuno Espirto Santo says his Wolves side have nothing to prove

Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed the notion that Wolves are finally getting to grips with the rigours of combining European football with their domestic commitments.

After a slow start to the season, Wolves picked up their third straight Premier League win just before the international break when they stunned Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad.

The victory came just three days after Wolves beat Besiktas in Istanbul but Nuno insisted the results did not tell him anything he did not already know about his own team.

"We don't have show anything to anybody," he said ahead of Saturday's visit of Southampton.

Willy Boly scored a late winner in Wolves' 1-0 win against Besiktas

"We work for ourselves, for our fans and for the club. We don't have nothing to prove to nobody."

Adama Traore scored twice in the shock win for Wolves against the Premier League champions and Santo expects the winger to become a more influential player for Wolves going forward.

"He's doing well since last season, trying always to progress and be better," Santo said.

Adama Traore dazzled against Manchester City at the Etihad

"He's a hard-working boy and that's what he has to do - stick with his responsibilities, improve himself on a daily basis and hopefully he will become better.

"He can better than he is now. You never know [how good a player can be]. There is no defined level.

"He is a good player, a very good player, that's why we brought him from Middlesbrough knowing he has things that we didn't have and [knowing] he could help complete our team and make ours a more balanced and competitive squad."