Joao Moutinho extends Wolves contract until 2022

Joao Moutinho has featured in every Premier League game since Wolves' promotion in 2018

Joao Moutinho has signed a new contract with Wolves, keeping him at the club until 2022.

Moutinho, 32, has featured in every Premier League game since Wolves' promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2018.

He arrived from Monaco for £5m after that promotion and his previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season.

He was on the scoresheet as Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday, moving them up to fifth in Premier League table.

"It was a very easy decision because I feel very good here. It's a big club that wants to do something good and I want to do my best to help," Moutinho told the club's website.

"We did a great job last season and this season we'll try to do better. That's what we're going to do and I'm going to try 100 per cent to help the club to improve.

"I feel very good. We won today, a very important win, and I signed a new contract. I'm very happy to help the team today and I hope to help the new for the new two, three years."

Moutinho, who was a part of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016, was voted Wolves fans' Player of the Season in May.