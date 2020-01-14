Diogo Jota: Wolves forward close to return from injury

0:32 Diogo Jota will return to training next week after time out with a dead leg injury Diogo Jota will return to training next week after time out with a dead leg injury

Wolves forward Diogo Jota is close to returning from injury, according to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jota suffered a dead leg in the 2-1 defeat at Watford on New Year's Day and has since missed the FA Cup tie with Manchester United and Premier League draw with Newcastle.

However, Nuno revealed there have been encouraging signs for the 23-year-old, who has scored nine goals this season.

He said: "Diogo made a scan yesterday. I think next week he can progress on the pitch. He can start his healing process.

"It's important for us. He's been away a long time. We didn't expect it to be so serious.

"But he's healing ok, so like I say, hopefully next week he can start on the pitch running with the team. Then it's about his progress and getting better so we can use him in competition."

Jota has scored 37 goals in 112 appearances for Wolves

Nuno: We need January signings

Ahead of their FA Cup replay at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Nuno admitted Wolves do not have much fire-power coming off the bench.

The added fixtures from the Europa League means the club have played 37 games already this season, and the head coach wants to bring in reinforcements for the remainder of the campaign.

Nuno added: "It's very difficult for all the clubs. It's a transfer window that is not the best one because many players are involved in their teams.

"Sometimes you want a target and it's not available because he's playing in his own team. Sometimes you want things to move faster than it actually moves so it's a tough moment but we are working on it.

"It's up to us to find the right deal. I'm confident."