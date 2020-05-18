John Ruddy retained by Wolves for 2020/21 after club exercises contract option

John Ruddy played a key role in getting Wolves into the Premier League

Wolves have exercised the option in John Ruddy's contract which will keep the goalkeeper at Molineux for the 2020/21 season.

Ruddy joined the club in July 2017 after seven years with Norwich and he played 45 times in his first campaign as Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old - who also has one England cap - has played just once in the league since, with Portugal's Rui Patricio the preferred choice of Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, with Ruddy's game time almost exclusively limited to the cup competitions.

"Wolves have exercised the option in John Ruddy's contract, keeping him at the club for the 2020/21 campaign," Wolves said in a statement on their website.

"The goalkeeper, who has turned out 60 times for Wolves, has been a key member of our squad since 2017/18 season and his contract extension tops the club's retained list."

Wolves also confirmed midfielder Jordan Graham and defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh have been released.