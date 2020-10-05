Adama Traore: Wolves confident of new deal for Spanish winger

Wolves are hoping to make Adama Traore the latest senior player to agree a new contract at the club.

The Spanish winger's current deal does not run out until 2023 but Wolves are keen to secure his long-term future, with talks likely to take place over the next few weeks.

Raul Jimenez signed a new four-year contract at Molineux over the weekend after finishing as the club's leading goalscorer in the past two seasons.

Image: Raul Jimenez signed a four-year deal at Wolves over the weekend

Jimenez arrived at Wolves on loan from Benfica in June 2018, before making his move permanent in a club-record £30m deal.

Captain Conor Coady committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year deal last week.

Wolves have made a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, losing two and winning two of their games so far to sit 13th in the table.

