Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker signs new four-year deal

Watch Wolves vs Fulham live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday with kick-off at 2pm

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 3 October 2020 15:37, UK

Raul Jimenez
Image: Raul Jimenez has signed a four-year contract extension

Raul Jimenez has signed a new four-year contract extension at Wolves.

The Mexico international's new deal will keep him at Molineux until the summer of 2024.

Jimenez, 29, has been Wolves' top scorer in their last two Premier League seasons and has two goals from three games in the current campaign.

"I am delighted to be here and to be at this great club. Since I was a little boy, I just wanted to play, I wanted to enjoy it, live it, and that's why I am here for," he told the club's website.

Raul Jimenez celebrates after reducing the deficit
Image: Raul Jimenez has been Wolves top scorer in both Premier League campaigns since their promotion

"They give me all the confidence and the opportunity to be an important guy at the front, and that's what I was looking for when I arrived into Europe, and I'm very happy to continue at this club.

Trending

"It didn't take much persuading! It was easy for me to say yes because since the beginning, this is what I was looking for.

"The last two seasons we have given very good performances, so I knew this club has something special and I'm part of a big family here.

Also See:

"I think Wolves are getting the best out of me, and I'm giving Wolves my best football, but they are giving the best to me too."

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham

Sunday 4th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Jimenez arrived at Wolves on loan from Benfica in June 2018, before making his move permanent in a club-record £30m deal.

Wolves captain Conor Coady committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year deal earlier this week.

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Catch the Premier League season on Sky Sports for just £25 p/m for 12 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV