Wolves vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off, live on Sky

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Fulham in the Premier League on Super Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Team news

Wolves hope to have Daniel Podence back for this weekend's Premier League game against Fulham at Molineux. The Portuguese attacker missed the 4-0 defeat at West Ham due to a shoulder problem.

Marcal was also absent against the Hammers after suffering a calf injury on his debut against Manchester City on September 21 and the left-back will be assessed.

Fulham still have doubts over Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed. Both men have missed the last three games with injuries picked up in the defeat at Leeds.

Kenny Tete is still struggling with an injury while Ademola Lookman is hoping to make his league debut following his loan move from RB Leipzig.

How to follow

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday 4th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Wolves vs Fulham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; Kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Wolves have lost just one of their last 10 league meetings with Fulham (W7 D2), going down 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the Championship in February 2018.

Fulham haven't won away against Wolves in the league since April 1985 (4-0 in the second tier), drawing three and losing nine at Molineux since.

Wolves have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in November 2018 (3). They've conceded seven goals across these two defeats, more than they had in their previous 11 Premier League games combined (6).

Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against promoted sides (W4 D3) since a 3-0 loss against QPR in September 2011.

Since January 2019, Fulham have conceded at least twice in 17 of their 21 Premier League games (W4 D0 L17). The Cottagers have conceded 3+ goals in each of their last four in the Premier League.

Excluding games played on the opening day of the season, this will be Fulham's 32nd consecutive Premier League match when starting the day in the relegation zone. It's the longest such run in the competition since Sunderland's 36 in 2016-2017.

