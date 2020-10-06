Adama Traore: Wolves winger arrives for Spain duty despite Mali call-up

Adama Traore has arrived for international duty with Spain, despite having also been called up by Mali for their upcoming games.

The 24-year-old was named in Mali's squad to face Ghana and Iran in October, but has appeared at Spain's camp ahead of a friendly against Portugal on Wednesday.

Along with a photo of him in training for Spain, Traore posted on Instagram: "Glad to have the opportunity to return with @Sefutbol."

As well as their friendly against Portugal, Enrique's side have Uefa Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Ukraine on October 10 and 13, both live on Sky Sports.

Traore, who was born in Spain to Malian parents, has been involved in the national team's squads since U16 level.

Speaking in January this year, Traore admitted he was still weighing up a decision over his international future but was "grateful" to have the choice of playing for two different countries.

It is the third time the former Barcelona player has been called up for Spain. An injury prevented him making his first cap last November.

The winger was forced to withdraw from Spain's squad for their Nations League double-header against Germany and Ukraine last month because of a positive coronavirus test.

⚡ ¡Estamos deseando verte a la velocidad del rayo con nuestra camiseta!



🤩 @AdamaTrd37 viene A TOPE de ilusión y espera su debut en categoría absoluta#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/zFUZ1gU8Qe — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 5, 2020

He had initially travelled back to Spain for international duty but was unable to join up with his team-mates due to returning a positive swab.

"It's the third time, so I'll touch wood," Luis Enrique told a news conference after announcing his squad last week.

"It's the player who has to decide. What I know is that I have spoken with him and he wants to play for Spain."

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal will be absent from Spain's upcoming games due to a knee injury sustained in training, while Levante midfielder Jose Campana was called up for the first time.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was not selected for Spain, with the club saying on Monday that he has sustained a hamstring injury.

Wolves 'confident' over new deal for Traore

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Wolves are confident Traore will sign a new contract at Molineux, with the club eager to secure his long-term future.

The Spanish winger's current deal does not run out until 2023, but talks will likely take place over the next few weeks.

Image: Traore completed 183 dribbles in the Premier League last season - more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues

Wolves' top scorer in the last two seasons, Raul Jimenez, and club captain, Conor Coady, have both recently extended their deals at the club.

Traore has made four Premier League appearances so far this term, after excelling under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, with four goals and nine assists in 37 top-flight games.

Wolves have made a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, losing two and winning two of their games so far to sit 13th in the table.

