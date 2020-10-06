Adama Traore: Wolves winger arrives for Spain duty despite Mali call-up

Watch Spain vs Switzerland in the Uefa Nations League live on Sky Sports Football from 7:45pm on Saturday.

By Joe Tanner

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 6 October 2020 12:45, UK

Adama Traore qualifies to play for both Spain and Mali
Image: Adama Traore qualifies to play for both Spain and Mali

Adama Traore has arrived for international duty with Spain, despite having also been called up by Mali for their upcoming games.

The 24-year-old was named in Mali's squad to face Ghana and Iran in October, but has appeared at Spain's camp ahead of a friendly against Portugal on Wednesday.

Spain
Switzerland

Saturday 10th October 7:40pm Kick off 7:45pm

Along with a photo of him in training for Spain, Traore posted on Instagram: "Glad to have the opportunity to return with @Sefutbol."

As well as their friendly against Portugal, Enrique's side have Uefa Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Ukraine on October 10 and 13, both live on Sky Sports.

Traore, who was born in Spain to Malian parents, has been involved in the national team's squads since U16 level.

Trending

Speaking in January this year, Traore admitted he was still weighing up a decision over his international future but was "grateful" to have the choice of playing for two different countries.

It is the third time the former Barcelona player has been called up for Spain. An injury prevented him making his first cap last November.

Also See:

The winger was forced to withdraw from Spain's squad for their Nations League double-header against Germany and Ukraine last month because of a positive coronavirus test.

He had initially travelled back to Spain for international duty but was unable to join up with his team-mates due to returning a positive swab.

"It's the third time, so I'll touch wood," Luis Enrique told a news conference after announcing his squad last week.

"It's the player who has to decide. What I know is that I have spoken with him and he wants to play for Spain."

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal will be absent from Spain's upcoming games due to a knee injury sustained in training, while Levante midfielder Jose Campana was called up for the first time.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba was not selected for Spain, with the club saying on Monday that he has sustained a hamstring injury.

Wolves 'confident' over new deal for Traore

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Wolves are confident Traore will sign a new contract at Molineux, with the club eager to secure his long-term future.

The Spanish winger's current deal does not run out until 2023, but talks will likely take place over the next few weeks.

Adam Traore completed 183 dribbles in the Premier League this season - more than any other player in Europe&#39;s top five leagues
Image: Traore completed 183 dribbles in the Premier League last season - more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues

Wolves' top scorer in the last two seasons, Raul Jimenez, and club captain, Conor Coady, have both recently extended their deals at the club.

Traore has made four Premier League appearances so far this term, after excelling under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, with four goals and nine assists in 37 top-flight games.

Wolves have made a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, losing two and winning two of their games so far to sit 13th in the table.

Watch Spain vs Switzerland in the Uefa Nations League live on Sky Sports Football from 7:45pm on Saturday.

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Will Greenwood Podcast