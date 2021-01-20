Willian Jose: Wolves to sign Real Sociedad striker on loan with an option to buy

Wolves have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.

The 29-year-old is waiting for a work permit under the new post-Brexit regulations, so will not be in the UK until next week.

Willian Jose was offered to Tottenham in the summer and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the forward.

Image: Wolves have struggled somewhat without injured forward Raul Jimenez

His arrival at Molineux will give Wolves a welcome extra attacking option in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.

They have dropped to 14th in the table after Saturday's 3-2 derby defeat to struggling West Brom.

Jimenez's injury has left them reliant on promising 18-year-old Fabio Silva in attack.

