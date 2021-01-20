Willian Jose: Wolves to sign Real Sociedad striker on loan with an option to buy

Willian Jose waiting for a work permit - could arrive in the UK next week; Signing will address Wolves' striker shortage following Raul Jimenez injury; Brazillian offered to Tottenham in the summer and Atletico Madrid have also been linked

Wednesday 20 January 2021 19:04, UK

Willian Jose of Real Sociedad looks on during the Supercopa de Espana semi-final match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona
Image: Willian Jose has been linked with Spurs and Atletico Madrid (Getty)

Wolves have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.

The 29-year-old is waiting for a work permit under the new post-Brexit regulations, so will not be in the UK until next week.

Willian Jose was offered to Tottenham in the summer and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the forward.

Raul Jimenez
Image: Wolves have struggled somewhat without injured forward Raul Jimenez

His arrival at Molineux will give Wolves a welcome extra attacking option in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.

They have dropped to 14th in the table after Saturday's 3-2 derby defeat to struggling West Brom.

Trending

Jimenez's injury has left them reliant on promising 18-year-old Fabio Silva in attack.

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Also See:

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Back to back Super 6 winners?

Back to back Super 6 winners?

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free on Saturday. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Tuesday

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Sale