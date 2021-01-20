Willian Jose: Wolves to sign Real Sociedad striker on loan with an option to buy

Wolves have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.
The 29-year-old is waiting for a work permit under the new post-Brexit regulations, so will not be in the UK until next week.
Willian Jose was offered to Tottenham in the summer and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the forward.
His arrival at Molineux will give Wolves a welcome extra attacking option in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.
They have dropped to 14th in the table after Saturday's 3-2 derby defeat to struggling West Brom.
Trending
- Arsenal make approach for Real Madrid's Odegaard
- AJ-Fury takes huge step forward; WBO contact Usyk
- Lampard must show style at Chelsea
- Lampard will be sacked unless form improves
- Maddison: Carra spurred my goal quest
- Martindale hopes criminal past won't hit managerial career
- Watch England vs All Stars LIVE!
- Wolves to sign Willian Jose on loan
- 'If Fury needs prep for AJ's power, then spar me!'
- All PL games to be shown on TV until end of February
Jimenez's injury has left them reliant on promising 18-year-old Fabio Silva in attack.
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.