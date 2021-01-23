Transfer news: Wolves loan Willian Jose from Real Sociedad

Wolves have signed Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad for the remainder of the season.

The 29-year-old is waiting for a work permit under the new post-Brexit regulations, so will not be in the UK until next week. Wolves will have the option to sign him permanently in the summer.

Jose has been with Sociedad since 2016, scoring 62 times in 170 appearances for the La Liga side, but now provides a fresh option in attack for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The striker was on target for the Spanish side as recently as Wednesday evening, when his two goals helped defeat Cordoba 2-0 in the Copa Del Rey - two of his six goals this campaign.

Willian Jose was offered to Tottenham in the summer and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the forward.

His arrival at Molineux will give Wolves a welcome extra attacking option in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez.

They have dropped to 14th in the table after Saturday's 3-2 derby defeat to struggling West Brom but advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday night with a 1-0 win at non-league Chorley.

Willian Jose: 'A new focal point in attack'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol on the Transfer Show:

"It looks like Wolves have a new focal point for their attack - he is Willian Jose, who they are signing on loan from Real Sociedad.

"He was linked very heavily with a move to Spurs last summer when they were looking for a back-up striker for Harry Kane, while he had also been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Costa this month.

"It is a loan, with an option to buy and he is someone who should suit English football."

