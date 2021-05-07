Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker will see specialist on May 18 to assess if he can return to action after fractured skull

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will see a specialist on May 18 to determine if he has a chance of playing before the end of the season.

Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in November and although he has returned to training, he has not received clearance to resume heading the ball, something that will depend on the specialists' advice.

"We are hopeful this can happen," Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said of the player's possible return as he faced the media ahead of Sunday's game with Brighton at Molineux.

"Raul will see the specialist on the 18th and from there on we will know exactly what we need to do.

"We need clearance from the specialist. Until then, he is working and he is totally fit.

Image: Wolves defender Willy Boly could return against Spurs next week

"We still have precautions on him heading the ball and this kind of contact but the 18th is an important day to move forward and make the right decisions."

Willy Boly will remain on the sidelines as he recovers from the after-effects of coronavirus, although he could return against Tottenham next week - live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 16th May 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

Nuno admitted there had been "a lot" of concern over the centre-back's condition after he had reported a higher than usual heart rate during his first games back from illness, but indicated the situation has now improved.

"He's much better," Nuno added. "He had problems with fatigue and he's been infected. He's getting better. He has been able to join part of the session.

"There was a lot of concern because we didn't know what was happening but now we can be a bit more relaxed and aware that he needs a couple of days more to come back to total fitness."

Image: Joao Moutinho is back training and will be fit to face Brighton

Nuno has received an immediate injury boost, however, with Joao Moutinho fit to return against Brighton.

The 34-year-old midfielder has been out since mid-April with an ankle injury but has returned to full training.

Nuno said: "He's better and training totally with the group.

"We have one more session to go to tomorrow (Saturday) but he is much better with the injury, so he is going to be available."