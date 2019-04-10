Southampton deny Chinese state has purchased stake in club

Southampton have denied that the Chinese state has bought a stake in the club.

The Financial Times has published documents suggesting that a Chinese state-owned company had bought a 23.95 per cent stake in Lander Sports, part-owned by Southampton's majority shareholder Gao Jisheng.

Southampton told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that the China-based Lander Sports company was not used to buy 80 per cent of the club in August 2017.

Instead Gao bought the club privately, using a UK-based company Lander Sports (UK) International Investment Co Limited.

A Southampton spokesman went on to say that the UK company lists the Southampton owner as its sole shareholder.

The Premier League has strict rules on ownership and would be expected to request clarification of shareholding from the club.