Southampton's Nathan Redmond says Moussa Djenepo can have 'exciting' debut season

Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond celebrate in Southampton's victory at the Amex Stadium

Nathan Redmond says Moussa Djenepo can have an "exciting" debut Premier League season after the pair scored both goals in Southampton's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Djenepo, who signed from Standard Liege in the summer for £15m, scored his first top-flight goal after coming on as a substitute in the 55th minute at the Amex.

Redmond, who sealed victory on Saturday with an injury-time winner, believes Djenepo, 21, can have a major impact in his first season in English football.

"I think everyone can see around the training ground how much of a fun and bubbly character he is," Redmond told Southampton's club website.



"He's still only young, but with glimpses of ability like that I think the fans should be excited for some of the forward play we've got going for us this year.



"A fantastic finish from him, great quality and I think it should be exciting to see more of him."

Djenepo scored 11 goals in all competitions for Standard Liege last term

Djenepo scored 11 times for Liege last season and his new manager believes the winger can help boost Southampton's goal ratio throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

"He [Djenepo] showed it in the training sessions also that he can do this, he has good dribbling inside," Hassenhuttl said.

"He had a great impact again, last week against Liverpool in the last 10 minutes he gave us a lot of energy and quality in front and energy.

"I am happy he has a good impact in our game."

It was Southampton's first triumph of the season after losing to Liverpool 2-1 at home, and 3-0 to Burnley at Turf Moor on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Hassenhuttl's side face Manchester United in their next Premier League encounter on August 31.