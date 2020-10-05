Theo Walcott: Southampton interested in Everton forward

Southampton are interested in signing Everton forward Theo Walcott on loan.

However, the Saints have limited time in which to agree a deal, with the Premier League transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday.

Walcott joined Everton from Arsenal for a fee of around £20m in January 2018 and has gone on to make 85 appearances for the club.

2:29 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over West Brom in the Premier League

But he is into the last year of his contract and does not appear to be key to Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season, having only played 12 minutes of the Toffees' first four Premier League games.

Walcott - who has 47 England caps - began his career at Southampton, before moving to Arsenal in 2006.

Southampton continue to be active in the transfer market as the deadline approaches and signed 21-year-old midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from French side Brest on Sunday.

0:30 Former England forward Rachel Yankey says Theo Walcott needs to leave Everton to 'feel loved again' as the player is in talks over a move to Southampton

They also made an approach to take Brandon Williams on loan, although it is believed Manchester United would insist on the 20-year-old full-back being guaranteed a certain number of games before allowing him to move to St Mary's.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.