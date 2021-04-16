Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton players will enjoy having fans back for FA Cup semi-final vs Leicester City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says spectators being back in attendance at Wembley to watch their FA Cup semi-final against Leicester City will be "much nicer" for his players.

A crowd of up to 4,000 local fans will be present at the national stadium on Sunday for the game which is being staged as a test event for the return of supporters.

Fans are set to return to sporting events in limited numbers in accordance with the easing of some coronavirus restrictions and Sunday's semi-final will be the first time an outdoor sports event has been played in front of spectators this year, with the majority of professional football games in 2020/21 having taken place behind closed doors.

There are also plans to accommodate a 20,000 crowd at the FA Cup final on May 15. In addition, Tottenham and City will be given 2,000 tickets each for their supporters to attend the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on April 25 with the remaining 4,000 tickets going to local residents and NHS staff.

"I think we have also a few fans, I am sure that a few fans will make it there", the Saints boss said.

"It's a good thing definitely, it is important that a few people are coming back to the stadium. It is very good for the atmosphere and it's a completely different situation.

"For the players [it is] definitely much nicer."

Southampton last lifted the FA Cup in 1976. While the status of the world's oldest knockout competition may not now be what it was for some in the Premier League era, it will always hold a special place for Hasenhuttl.

"This FA Cup is a very traditional competition, the most known around the world, and this is the reason why everybody loves it so much I think," he said.

"Sometimes [they love it] more than a few managers at the moment because the Premier League has a very high level in our daily work and we are always getting called [out] on how much we have won in the Premier League, on how many points we have.

"The FA Cup is then a little bit in behind, but I think the fact you have three or four weekends where you play this cup is something unique in all the leagues around Europe, that you play the cup at the weekend.

"It shows how important the cup is here for the people in this country and should be for us."

Hasenhuttl accepts the clash on Sunday with Brendan Rodgers' side, who are currently third in the Premier League with seven games of the season remaining, will be challenging considering their recent form.

"To be part of the Champions League spots is showing the amazing work they have been doing for a few years," he said.

"Brendan has made the squad into a top squad, so I expect a very tough game.

"But the semi-final of the cup has its own rules and for us it is not important what position we are in the table or what position they are.

"We had to go through the rounds and now we are facing each other for a big final for everybody."