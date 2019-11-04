Stoke end interest in Preston manager Alex Neil

Alex Neil has led Preston to the top of the Championship

Stoke will not pursue their interest in Preston manager Alex Neil, Sky Sports News understands.

Stoke are looking for a new boss after the Potters sacked Nathan Jones last week, after just two wins from their opening 14 matches of the Championship season.

Neil was high up on their shortlist as a possible replacement, with the Stoke hierarchy impressed by the job he has done on a limited budget at Deepdale, with a 1-0 victory against Charlton on Sunday taking Preston top of the Championship.

But Preston's hierarchy reacted angrily, and on Saturday, they issued a statement in which they reported Stoke, who sit bottom of the table, to the English Football League for an illegal approach for their manager.

Sky Sports News understands no such complaint has yet been made to the EFL.

Stoke have now moved on in their search and want a new man in charge for Saturday's trip to Barnsley, who sit one point above them in the Championship.

Caretaker coaches Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will be in charge of the team for Monday's game against fourth-placed West Brom, live on Sky Sports Football.