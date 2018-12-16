FA wait for report before deciding to take action against Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock was unhappy with referee Andrew Madley

The Football Association will wait for the match report before deciding whether to take any action against Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock for his post-match comments about referee Andrew Madley.

Warnock was unhappy with Madley's decision not to book Watford striker Troy Deeney for his challenge on Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge during the 3-2 win by the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Madley, who is the brother of former Premier League referee Bobby, was taking charge of his first Premier League match of the season and Warnock was unhappy that an inexperienced referee was officiating.

2:58 Cardiff's Neil Warnock wants to know why referee Andrew Madley was officiating their Premier League match against Wolves Cardiff's Neil Warnock wants to know why referee Andrew Madley was officiating their Premier League match against Wolves

Following the game the Cardiff boss said: "I think Troy (Deeney) should've been booked for the challenge on our goalkeeper. If that had been down the other end, there would've been five or six lads surrounding the referee.

"I thought he could've pulled out and the studs went up, but we've got an inexperienced referee (Andrew Madley), the first game he's had in the Premier League (this season), we've got Andre Marriner stood at the side of me.

"I think it's a disgrace.

Andrew Madley was taking charge of his first Premier League game this season

"Why should we be an experiment? Is it just because it's Cardiff City? I don't accept that, I think it's poor today. I think an experienced ref would've done something about the challenge."

Watford raced into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Gerard Deulofeu (16), Jose Holebas (52) and Domingos Quina (68).

Cardiff pulled a goal back with 10 minutes remaining through another stunning strike from Junior Hoilett and, two minutes later, Bobby Reid poked home the second.