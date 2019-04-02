Tottenham will be anxious for win in new stadium against Crystal Palace, says Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson is looking forward to taking Crystal Palace to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but is wary his opponents will be "anxious" to start their new era with a win.

After two successful test events, Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side will finally get the chance to host a Premier League game at the ground on Wednesday, with the opening ceremony live on Sky Sports.

Palace will hope to upset the 60,000 Spurs supporters with a victory, as they attempt to extend the gap to the bottom three to 11 points.

"We always go into every game thinking we have a chance to win but by the same token we don't take any victories for granted," Hodgson said.

"It's going to be an extremely good occasion and I'm happy it's fallen our way, whether it turns out to be advantageous we will have to wait and see.

"I somewhat doubt it, I think Tottenham will be so anxious to do so well that we will see the very best Tottenham you can see so we'll have to be the best palace we can be to give them the sort of game we can give them if we are going to take any points from it."

Speaking about the new stadium, which is now the biggest club ground in London, Hodgson added: "It looks very impressive, I have seen things on TV, the 3D presentation, it's obviously state of the art but that's what you will expect.

"Daniel Levy and his people have spent a lot of time researching other stadia as well to take the best of those and that's the way it tends to go with stadia.

"Each one which is the next big one is slightly better than those before because they iron out faults and take the best things with them."