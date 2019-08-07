Victor Camarasa to have Crystal Palace medical ahead of season-long loan

Victor Camarasa spent last season on loan at Cardiff

Victor Camarasa has arrived in south London for a medical ahead of a season-long loan at Crystal Palace.

Palace will have an option to buy the Real Betis midfielder for £15m at the end of the loan period.

Camarasa spent last season on loan at Cardiff where he made 32 appearances and scored five goals.

The 25-year-old returned to Betis after Neil Warnock's side were relegated from the Premier League and although Burnley were also interested in the midfielder, Palace look set to win the race for his signature.

