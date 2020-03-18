Coronavirus: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish offers staff assurances over pay

Chairman Steve Parish says Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crystal Palace have offered staff assurances over pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in Britain has been put on hold until April at the earliest, with the expectation of a longer hiatus, leading to questions over the impact on finances at clubs as non-league Barnet announced on Tuesday they were making 60 non-playing staff redundant.

Palace have vowed they will support their employees during the suspension of the sport and chairman Steve Parish has said anyone affected by COVID-19 will still receive full pay instead of statutory sick pay.

Parish, whose club follow fellow Premier League side Brighton in committing to paying staff unable to work due to coronavirus, also said matchday casual staff would not be hit financially.

4:02 Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree it's impossible to predict when the season will finish. Jamie Redknapp and Millwall manager Gary Rowett agree it's impossible to predict when the season will finish.

He said in a statement on the club's website: "Firstly, in order to ensure the impact of this health crisis is minimised, we will not be placing any of our colleagues on statutory sick pay for health issues relating to Covid-19 during this crisis.

"We are also aware of the impact on matchday casual staff where games are cancelled or played behind closed doors. Whilst we are not anticipating this to be the case, we will ensure that matchday staff who would have been employed by the club for these fixtures are not disadvantaged financially.

"Once again I wish everybody the very best as we all adapt to the situation."

Palace closed their training ground in New Beckenham for one week as a precautionary measure, with players staying at home with personalised training plans.

The Premier League is to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, as clubs assess the ongoing ramifications of coronavirus, including how to fulfil the remainder of fixtures this season.

UEFA decided to postpone this summer's European Championship until 2021 to allow time for all Europe's club competitions to be completed by June if possible.