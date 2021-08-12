Scott Dann leaves Crystal Palace after seven years at Selhurst Park

Scott Dann has left Crystal Palace after seven years at Selhurst Park.

Palace were keen for Dann to sign a new deal but the 34-year-old has left to seek a new challenge after coming to the end of his contract.

"Scott leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club, and with thanks for his service," read a club statement.

Dann initially joined Palace from Blackburn in 2014 and went to make 181 first-team appearances for the Eagles.

He was named club captain in 2016 and was part of the side that reached the FA Cup final in the 2015-16 campaign.

His departure comes two weeks after Gary Cahill's exit and Palace remain in the market to sign another defender this summer.

Image: Dann leaves Palace two weeks after Gary Cahill's departure

"I want to put on record my thanks to the managers, teammates, and backroom staff I've worked with during these enjoyable seven years at the club," said Dann, in a statement released on Palace's website.

"I feel like I've gone through everything you can as a footballer in this time, and I am proud to have served and captained Crystal Palace.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Palace fans who've been incredible from the moment I joined.

"This has been a chapter of my career that I'll never forget, and I wish the team and the club all the best for the coming season and beyond."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014, and I'd like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

"Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club - and we wish him well for the future."

