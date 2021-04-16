Nick Pope: Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals goalkeeper is 'touch and go' for trip to Manchester United

Nick Pope missed Burnley's defeat by Newcastle and manager Sean Dyche says the goalkeeper is a doubt for the trip to Old Trafford; watch Manchester United vs Burnley live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League on Sunday from 3.30pm; kick-off 4pm

Friday 16 April 2021 14:28, UK

PA - Nick Pope
Image: Nick Pope is again a doubt for Burnley ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday

Sean Dyche has revealed goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss Burnley's trip to Manchester United on Sunday due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

Pope sat out Burnley's 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle and again remains doubtful for their visit to Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell deputised in Pope's absence last weekend and Dyche said he is unwilling to risk players by throwing them back into the fold too soon.

Manchester United
Burnley

Sunday 18th April 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

"Pope is touch and go. We'll have to make a call on that one, but he's made good progress," Dyche said.

"He had a decent day today, as with regards handling and getting himself working again, but we'll still have to make a call on that tomorrow.

Trending

"We've had so many injuries, we can't just throw people into games for the sake of it, we need to protect them and make sure they're fitter for longer periods."

Burnley currently sit seven points above the bottom three with a game in hand on Fulham in 18th, while Manchester United can strengthen their grip on second place with victory at Old Trafford.

Also See:

preview image 3:10
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Burnley in the Premier League

The Clarets are set to welcome back forward Jay Rodriguez but winger Dwight McNeil faces a check on a minor injury after sustaining a knock in training this week.

"Dwight just got a knock in training on Wednesday," Dyche added. "We thought it had settled down yesterday but it was a bit sore today so we'll see on him."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema