Nick Pope: Burnley boss Sean Dyche reveals goalkeeper is 'touch and go' for trip to Manchester United

Sean Dyche has revealed goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss Burnley's trip to Manchester United on Sunday due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

Pope sat out Burnley's 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle and again remains doubtful for their visit to Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell deputised in Pope's absence last weekend and Dyche said he is unwilling to risk players by throwing them back into the fold too soon.

Manchester United

Burnley Sunday 18th April 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

"Pope is touch and go. We'll have to make a call on that one, but he's made good progress," Dyche said.

"He had a decent day today, as with regards handling and getting himself working again, but we'll still have to make a call on that tomorrow.

"We've had so many injuries, we can't just throw people into games for the sake of it, we need to protect them and make sure they're fitter for longer periods."

Burnley currently sit seven points above the bottom three with a game in hand on Fulham in 18th, while Manchester United can strengthen their grip on second place with victory at Old Trafford.

The Clarets are set to welcome back forward Jay Rodriguez but winger Dwight McNeil faces a check on a minor injury after sustaining a knock in training this week.

"Dwight just got a knock in training on Wednesday," Dyche added. "We thought it had settled down yesterday but it was a bit sore today so we'll see on him."