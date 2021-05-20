Ashley Barnes was reportedly arrested for drink driving earlier this month; Burnley spokesperson says striker will be "subject to internal disciplinary measures"; Barnes has three goals in 24 games this season

Ashley Barnes: Burnley to take disciplinary action against striker after 'police incident'

Ashley Barnes joined Burnley back in January 2014 and has made over 200 appearances for the club

Burnley say they will be taking action against Ashley Barnes after the striker was involved in what the club have called a "police incident".

A spokesperson for the Premier League side said on Thursday that Barnes will be "subject to internal disciplinary measures" following reports he was arrested earlier this month for drink driving.

The spokesperson said: "Burnley Football Club is aware of a police incident involving one of its players, Ashley Barnes.

"As a club with solid values and a strong community ethos, Burnley FC upholds and expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from all its players and staff.

"Therefore, while observing the conclusion of legal proceedings, the club will be treating this matter with the upmost seriousness.

"The player will be subject to internal disciplinary procedures as a result.

"Burnley Football Club will make no further comment."

Barnes joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and has gone on to make 222 appearances for the Clarets, scoring 46 goals.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals this season for Burnley, who have secured their Premier League status for a fourth successive campaign.