James Tarkowski: Sean Dyche says Burnley defender will stay at Turf Moor next season

Sean Dyche expects James Tarkowski to stay at Burnley next season

The 28-year-old defender was subject to three bids from West Ham, including a £31m approach, and an offer from Leicester last summer, and is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor

Tarkowski revealed last year he had rejected new terms from Burnley feeling the wages on offer did not reflect his true value, but the Clarets appear willing to let his contract run down over the next year rather than cash in now given his importance in their Premier League survival this season.

3:58 Burnley chairman Alan Pace says he expects Sean Dyche to be at Turf Moor next season and beyond and insists he will get financial support in the transfer market

"We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I'm concerned he's a Burnley player," Dyche said.

"Contractual situations are private and personal, or they should be, they're often not, but he's been fantastic.

"He [Tarkowski] knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here.

"He knows his contract is where it is, everyone knows that, but he'll be here as far as I'm concerned, it's simple.

"If someone wants to write a cheque for an immeasurable amount then that might be different, but at the moment he's a Burnley player and he's done very well again for us this season. He's a quality player."

Image: Tarkowski has made 181 appearances for Burnley since arriving at the club in 2016

Tarkowski, who joined from Brentford five years ago, has forged a strong partnership with captain Ben Mee at centre-back and has played a key role in helping Burnley solidify their position as an established Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Burnley's chairman Alan Pace, who took over at the club in December 2020, has told Sky Sports News in an exclusive interview Dyche will receive sufficient financial support in the summer transfer window and the Clarets will be in a good position to rebuff offers for their key players.

The American businessman also stated he wants Dyche to remain as manager for "next year and beyond" with the Burnley boss' contract also due to expire in 12 months' time.

0:53 Burnley manager Sean Dyche says speculation about his future is to be expected in football but says he is committed to his job at Burnley

Dyche was left frustrated last summer when Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick and Joe Hart left as free agents before the pandemic-hit season had concluded.

The manager has made it a priority to ensure such a situation does not arise again. However, he admitted winger Robbie Brady's future is unclear as the Republic of Ireland winger heads into the final month of his contract.

Despite being a club-record signing when the Clarets bought him from Norwich for £13m in 2017, since suffering a serious knee injury later that year and other knocks in the seasons following that, Brady has made only 21 starts for Burnley.

Image: The future of Robbie Brady (left) at Burnley remains uncertain

"It's still to be resolved," Dyche said when asked about Brady's future.

"There are a number of situations where we still are resolving and looking at, incomings and situations contractually."

Burnley will finish their Premier League campaign at Bramall Lane on Sunday, seeking a seventh away win that would match the club record in the Premier League.