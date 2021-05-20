Sheff Utd vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheff Utd vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Sheffield United will check on the fitness of George Baldock ahead of their final game of the season against Burnley.

It is hoped the defender will be able to be involved on Sunday despite missing the midweek defeat at Newcastle because of hamstring discomfort.

The Blades remain without Oli McBurnie (foot), Jack O'Connell (knee), Billy Sharp (thigh), Ethan Ampadu (hip) and Sander Berge, who has a new niggle having only recently returned from over four months out with a hamstring problem.

Burnley could welcome England goalkeeper Nick Pope back for the final day of the season.

Pope has missed back-to-back defeats to Leeds and Liverpool with a knee problem, but Sean Dyche gave a positive update on his condition on Friday.

Ashley Barnes is available despite an off-the-pitch disciplinary issue, with no other problems other than the long-term injuries to Kevin Long, Dale Stephens, Robbie Brady and Phil Bardsley.

How to follow

Follow Sheff Utd vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog.

I am genuinely gutted Sheffield United are exiting the top level with such a whimper.

I covered many of their impressive away performances in London last season. It's mind-boggling to think they went an entire season without losing to Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham, playing with such organisation and class under Chris Wilder. They feel like a completely different club now and one that might not see the top level again for many seasons. It will be an odd occasion for the home fans in attendance. Do they give their team hell for such a poor showing this season or will they be in forgiving mood and try to help get one last positive result?

Either way, they are impossible to back against a dangerous Burnley side, who have tempted me in at a price of 7/5 with Sky Bet. Despite being soundly beaten in their last two matches to an aggregate score of 7-0, performances, especially in forward areas, have merited more than that. Sean Dyche's team can take maximum points.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to win to nil (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out..

Opta stats

Sheffield United have won just one of their last seven league games against Burnley (D2 L4), though it was a 3-0 victory in this exact fixture last season.

Burnley have won just one of their last 18 away league games against Sheffield United (D5 L12), winning 3-2 in a Championship match in December 2008.

This is the 56th different league campaign in which Sheffield United and Burnley have faced each other - the Clarets are aiming to complete the double over the Blades for just the third time, previously doing so in 1921-22 and 2008-09.

Sheffield United have won their final league game in just one of their four previous Premier League campaigns, losing the last three in a row since beating Chelsea 4-2 in 1992-93.

Burnley have lost their final league game in each of their last four campaigns. Their last win was at Charlton in the 2015-16 Championship (3-0), which was the last time they finished a league campaign away from home.

Sheffield United have lost 29 Premier League matches this season, a joint record in the competition. Only three top-flight sides have ever lost 30 in a season: Leeds United in 1946-47 (30), Blackburn Rovers in 1965-66 (30) and Stoke City in 1984-85 (31), all in 42-game seasons. The Blades could be the first team in the history of the Football League to lose 30 league games in a season with fewer than 40 matches.

Sheffield United have scored 19 Premier League goals this season, but have an expected goals value of 32.7, meaning they've scored roughly 14 goals fewer than would normally be expected. Since we have this metric available (2010-11), only Liverpool have had a higher negative such difference between xG and goals scored in a single top-flight campaign (65.9 xG, 47 goals scored).

Sheffield United have scored just 19 Premier League goals this season and could become the first ever top-flight team to fail to score at least 20 goals in a full season. In Football League history, the only team to go through an entire season and not score 20 goals was Loughborough in the second tier in 1899-1900, who won only one of their 34 games and scored just 18 times.

Burnley have lost all five Premier League matches without goalkeeper Nick Pope this season, conceding 17 goals at an average of 3.4 per game. In their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, goalkeeper Will Norris conceded three times without making a single save, the first time a goalkeeper had done so on his first start in the competition since Jak Alnwick in December 2014 (Newcastle vs Arsenal, 0 saves, 4 conceded).

No Sheffield United player has more than two Premier League assists this season (John Lundstram, John Fleck and George Baldock all on two) - in the history of the Premier League, only one team has gone through a season without a player reaching at least 3+ assists, with Charlton Athletic in 1998-99 having five players on a high of two (Mark Kinsella, Steve Jones, Danny Mills, Richard Rufus & Eddie Youds).

