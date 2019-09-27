Tim Krul to miss Norwich's trip to Crystal Palace with back injury

1:25 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says it is important that his side picks up points while they are still struggling with injuries Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says it is important that his side picks up points while they are still struggling with injuries

Norwich could be forced into playing their third-choice goalkeeper against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Tim Krul ruled out with a back injury.

Krul, who will also miss the home match with Aston Villa on October 5, was hurt during the warm-up last weekend and needed painkillers to get through Norwich's 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

New signing Ralf Fahrmann, who has been acting as Krul's back-up so far this season, is still a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Fahrmann will be assessed on Saturday morning, leaving Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern on stand-by to start in goal in his place.

Michael McGovern's last league appearance for Norwich was back in April 2017

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "We hope to have Tim [Krul] back after the international break for the Bournemouth game. He has a muscle strain and he hasn't been able to run or to be involved in team training.

"It's still a bit doubtful if Ralf Fahrmann will be able to play as well, that will be a late call. We've been careful with his injury, and we've extended his load from day to day. We'll have to wait to see how his groin reacts and if he's fine he'll play tomorrow.

"He's been out for seven days but he was in unbelievable shape so I have no worries about that. But the goalkeeper position is not a worry as we are also totally confident in Michael McGovern."

Midfielder Alex Tettey was forced off at Burnley with a groin injury and could also be out until the Bournemouth game on October 19.

Midfielder Alex Tettey was taken off at Burnley with a groin injury

Krul and Tettey are added to a long list of absentees at Carrow Road with Christoph Zimmerman, Timm Klose, Tom Trybull and Onel Hernandez all still sidelined with long-term injuries.

Right back Max Aarons is close to a return to action after injuring his ankle on duty with England's U21s and will travel with the squad to Crystal Palace.

Reflecting on their overall injury crisis, Farke added: "Sometimes you have strange situations. My feeling is that each and every team has difficult situations during the season.

"As a newly promoted side who do not have the biggest opportunities in terms of spending money, you need a bit of luck.

"We have been hit pretty hard by these injury problems but it is what it is."