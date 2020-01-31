Daniel Farke says Norwich focus is on Premier League survival but with eye to the future

Head coach Daniel Farke maintains he is 'totally focused' on keeping Norwich in the Premier League but must also have one eye on building for the future.

The Canaries currently prop up the table as they prepare for Saturday's game at Newcastle, six points from safety.

Norwich announced the signing of left-back Sam McCallum from Coventry on Friday morning, with the 19-year-old immediately been loaned back to the Sky Bet League One side for the rest of the season.

Teenage midfielder Melvin Sitti, meanwhile, arrived from Sochaux only to be returned to the French side until next season.

German Lukas Rupp signed a permanent deal after leaving Hoffenheim earlier in the transfer window, while Slovakia winger Ondrej Duda was brought in from Hertha Berlin, initially on loan.

Farke feels Norwich are now in much better shape than when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund II during the summer of 2017 and are well set to tackle the challenges ahead - whatever league the club ends up in.

"My focus is totally on short-term success," he said.

"We are working on a few things in the background for the summer as we have to be prepared for some different scenarios. For the future, we have bought players with lots of potential.

"There was a lot of interest around Sam and Melvin, so it is good they were willing to sign for us.

"The most important topic for me is to focus on the short-term success with the first team, so we brought Rupp and Duda in.

"The other topic is the long-term. We are always searching for good, young options we can develop."

Norwich beat Newcastle 3-1 at Carrow Road in their first Premier League home game in August, with a remarkable victory over Manchester City following in September.

They have struggled since, though, with just two more league wins, leaving them facing an uphill battle if they are to retain their top-division status.

But Farke remains positive as his side look to build on last weekend's FA Cup success at Burnley with victory at St James' Park.

"We still want to work on our little miracle - and hopefully at the end of the season, we don't have to speak about being at the bottom of the league anymore," the Norwich boss added.

"We don't go into any game to avoid a loss, but to win. It's important we have a top-class performance to be able to win, as we did in two of the last three games."

As for their trip to the North East, Farke said: "Newcastle are experienced, clinical and effective with their chances, as they were against Chelsea.

"We have to be prepared for different scenarios and to be good in our possession.

"You don't win prizes for beautiful football, but by bringing the ball into the goal."