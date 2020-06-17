Norwich captain Grant Hanley to miss Southampton game with hamstring injury

Grant Hanley will miss Norwich's home game against Southampton on Friday

Norwich will be without club captain Grant Hanley for Friday's Premier League game against Southampton after the defender picked up a hamstring injury.

The full extent of Hanley's injury is unclear but it could rule him out for several weeks, and possibly the remainder of the season.

Hanley, 28, has already had a heavily disrupted campaign, missing almost four months of action between September and December due to groin and hernia surgeries.

The news is a blow for Daniel Farke, whose side are bottom of the table and six points from safety with nine matches left to play.

Norwich have been plagued by injury problems at the back this season with Timm Klose yet to play a single minute in the top flight, while Christoph Zimmermann has been out since February.

Both Klose and Zimmermann have been back in training ahead of the Premier League's restart and may compete for a starting spot alongside fellow centre-back Ben Godfrey.

Norwich are likely to be relying heavily on home form, with trips to Arsenal, Watford, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come.

But the Canaries will be hopeful of taking something from each of their five remaining home games, with Burnley - in 10th - the only top half side yet to play at Carrow Road this season.

The visits of Southampton, Everton, Brighton and West Ham could provide Daniel Farke's side the chance to pick up the vital points they need to have any hope of survival.

