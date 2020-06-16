Ondrej Duda: Norwich extend midfielder's loan until end of season

Ondrej Duda joined the Canaries from Hertha Berlin in January

Norwich have extended Ondrej Duda's loan deal until the end of the Premier League season, which restarts on Wednesday on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Canaries from Hertha Berlin in January but was due to leave before the rescheduled Premier League campaign ended.

That has now been rectified, meaning the Slovakia international will stay to help Norwich fight relegation as they prepare to face Southampton on Friday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Head coach Daniel Farke said on Norwich's official website: "We are grateful to Hertha for allowing Ondrej to stay with us.

"We know we've got an extremely important period of games coming up and we very much hope Ondrej can contribute to what we're trying to achieve at this time."

Norwich are likely to be relying heavily on home form, with trips to Arsenal, Watford, Chelsea and Manchester City still to come.

But the Canaries will be hopeful of taking something from each of their five remaining home games, with Burnley - in 10th - the only top half side yet to play at Carrow Road this season.

The visits of Southampton, Everton, Brighton and West Ham could provide Daniel Farke's side the chance to pick up the vital points they need to have any hope of survival.

