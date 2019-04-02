Coventry City's future to be decided by all 72 EFL clubs at EGM

Sky Sports News understands as many as five EFL clubs have offered to provide a groundshare for Coventry

Coventry City have been issued a formal notice that they could be expelled from the Football League following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the 72 clubs in the EFL.

The EFL wrote to every club in the Football League on Tuesday to convene a meeting to discuss Coventry's place in the Football League.

Coventry have been asked to provide a full update to the EFL's board by April 11 regarding their stadium situation for the 2019/20 season.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Coventry Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Coventry

The EFL Board had previously set a date of April 25 for an EGM. Due to a requirement to give clubs at least 21 days' notice in advance of the meeting, the EFL has formally convened it today.

An EFL Spokesman said: "The EFL remains hopeful such a meeting is not required and a solution can be found that allows Coventry City to remain an EFL Club - and to play in Coventry - in 2019/20 and beyond."

In a statement on their website, Coventry responded: "Agreeing a deal at the Ricoh Arena for next season remains our main priority and intention, and we hope that all parties can come to agreement for the good of the club, city and most importantly supporters.

"However we are in talks with other clubs about ground sharing next season, to enable the club to fulfil fixtures if necessary.

"This is not the situation we would want, nor that our fans would want, but would enable the survival of the club in the EFL next season and make sure our fans have a team to support."

As many as five EFL clubs in the Midlands have offered to provide a groundshare for Coventry next season, Sky Sports News has been told.