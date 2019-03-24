Harry Maguire warns contact should not be entirely removed from football through VAR

Harry Maguire has warned football's authorities should not try to outlaw contact between players in the box through the use of video assistant referees [VAR], although he thinks the system will be a success "in the long run".

VAR was in use during the World Cup last summer, when an England team containing Maguire were awarded two penalties for holding in the area, and will come into force in the Premier League next season.

However, the Leicester defender does not want referees to become too strict, telling The Guardian: "It will balance out in the long run.

England scored a penalty against Colombia in the World Cup - when VAR was in use - following grappling in the penalty area

"I do believe there still has to be some contact in the game, because if you are not bumping into your man at a corner you are not getting tight enough.

"A little push or a nudge should not be enough for a penalty, but being silly by grabbing someone round the neck is obviously different.

"It's up to the laws as to what is deemed soft, but I don't think you can outlaw all contact in the box because that's how you defend - you get tight to your man and try to use your strength."

Maguire will miss Leicester's next game, against Bournemouth on Saturday, after being sent off in their win over Burnley last weekend.

Maguire was sent off just four minutes into Leicester's win at Turf Moor before the international break

He tripped Johann Berg Gudmundsson while playing as the last man, and admits his dismissal was deserved.

"I couldn't have any complaints about the decision. As soon as I heard the whistle I knew it was a red card," revealed Maguire.

"I've heard people saying it was harsh because I didn't mean to touch him but the rules are clear. He was going clear on goal and I clipped his heels. The referee got it right."