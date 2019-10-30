Leicester finishing in top four would be outstanding, says Matt Jarvis

Leicester finishing in the top four would be outstanding and a greater achievement than winning the Carabao Cup, according to Matt Jarvis.

Brendan Rodgers' side reached the quarter-finals of the competition on Tuesday with a 3-1 at Burton but they are also third in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, following their 9-0 demolition of Southampton last weekend.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Jarvis said it is all about qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"I'm very impressed, the way they're playing is fantastic to watch," said the former England, West Ham and Wolves winger.

"They're scoring goals, it's entertaining, and they're really pushing on. It looks like the whole squad are enjoying themselves.

"Leicester have experienced winning the Premier League, that buzz when everything was unexpected.

"I think the squad now is more than capable of having a really good European run. It's going to be very difficult but at the moment you can fully see them getting that top four spot.

"They obviously want a [domestic] cup run because the squad is very good but finishing in top four would be an outstanding achievement this season rather than the cup win.

Leicester have scored 12 games in two consecutive games for the first since 1964 and Jarvis can sense confidence is sky high.

"They had a very good side before but Brendan's come in and he's just tweaked a few things and he's got them all playing with even more confidence," he added.

"There's such a buzz about the place that he's got them going into any game thinking they can win this.

"The players that are coming in are riding the wave as well and they're also very good players.

"As a player if you're confident you feel like you can go out and do anything."